Rantoul, IL — Henry Joseph Hammel of Rantoul died surrounded by family and loved ones at his home in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. He was 83, even if he may have told you he was 39!
Henry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia, as well as his children, Leo (Anthony) Hammel of Wichita, Kan.; Todd (Christy) Hammel of Nolensville, Tenn.; Teresa (Matthew) Boyd and Amanda (Aaron) Polk, both of Rantoul. He will also be missed by his six grandchildren, Tyler, Aidan, Nathan, Harper, Dominik and Noah.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Hammel, and his mother, Catherine (Garber) Hammel.
Henry was born on Oct. 8, 1936, and was raised outside of Rantoul. He was raised on, and taught to farm at an early age but after finishing school he enlisted and served in the U.S. Army. One of his favorite stories to tell was of how he was enlisted with Ray Nitschke and how he remained a lifelong Packers fan due to it. When he returned home, he fell back into life on the farm, which was his chosen career until retirement. Most winters he spent working at Furniture World in Rantoul, where he continued to work until a month before he died. He appreciated the support and friendship of his coworkers there.
He spent 32 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Thomasboro Fire Department and was a proud member of the Farm Bureau, The American Legion, The Amvets for many years and was serving as the Saddest of the Sad Sacks.
While Henry split his time between farming and volunteering, his family remembers him as a hardworking, loving husband and a dedicated and compassionate father and a loyal friend. He truly was our rock.
A funeral service is scheduled for noon on Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Thomasboro. Fr. Joel Phelps will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service, also at St. Elizabeth.
The family would like to thank those involved in Henry’s care and treatment, as well as Lux Memorial Chapel for handling the arrangements.