DANVILLE — Henry Gerald “Jerry” Ford left this earthly life and entered into his heavenly home Tuesday (April 13, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Jerry was born on Easter Sunday, March 24, 1940, in Danville, to George “Henry” and Dorothy Louise Henry Ford.
Jerry married the love of his life, Linda Joanne Drews, on Dec. 3, 1960. From this marriage of over 60 years, there were three children, Brian (Annette) Ford, Janis (Greg) Wetterich and Mark (Wendi) Ford; 10 grandchildren, Katie Ford, Ellie Ford, Nate (Rebecca) Ford, Drew (McKenzie) Wetterich, Matthew Wetterich, Stacy Wetterich, Rebecca (Jackson) Dollar, Lukas Ford, Erik Ford and Kuster Ford; and two great-grandchildren — boy and girl twins due in July.
He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth (Carol) Ford and Wayne Ford; sister, Alyce Marion; and sister-in-law, Donna (Charlie) Crouch; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jerry graduated from Danville High School in 1958 and Danville Junior College in 1960. Jerry was employed by Lauhoff Grain Co./Bunge Corp. in the Control Laboratory for 38 years. He later became a life and health insurance agent, where he enjoyed meeting many people.
He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a good and faithful servant. He served as an elder and usher in his church for many years. He also instilled a deep Christian faith in his children and grandchildren. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved tending to his fruit-tree orchard, beekeeping, gardening and growing orchids. He enjoyed giving his orchid blooms to friends, family and fellow parishioners. For many years, Jerry loved camping and traveling with his family throughout the United States, especially visiting national parks.
Jerry deeply treasured his wife, children and grandchildren and enjoyed family time most of all. He was the number one fan of his kids’ activities. His conversations with his kids always ended in not just “Love you,” but “Love you all!” A blessed reunion in heaven is awaited by all of his loved ones.
There will be a visitation on Sunday, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services will be on Monday, April 19, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 E. Main St., Danville. Current CDC and IDPH guidelines will be enforced regarding social distancing, masks and allowable numbers.
