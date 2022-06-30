CHAMPAIGN — Henry J. Kay Jr., 88, of Champaign, formerly of Oak Park, died at 5:32 a.m. Tuesday (June 28, 2022) at St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee.
He was born Henry John Kay Jr. in Chicago on Jan. 20, 1934, to Henry J. (Sr.) and Mary E. Kay.
Henry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Marie (Prindiville) Kay, and brother, Dr. Jerome (Gail) Kay of Santa Barbara, Calif.
Henry is survived by his children, Dr. Michael (Mary) Kay of Blaine, Wash., Dr. Thomas (Tamara) Kay of Valparaiso, Ind., Mary (Robert) McGrew of Champaign, Elizabeth (James) Jelin of Santa Fe, N.M., and Kathleen (John) Shoesmith of Redmond, Wash.; and brothers, Walter Kay of Paducah, Ky., and Roger (Sunny) Kay of Farmington, Maine.
He is the beloved grandfather of 16 grandchildren, Marty, Theresa, Andy, Julie, Emma and TJ Kay, Samantha (Matt) and Allie Miller, Katie and Ellie McGrew, Arthur, Daniel, Eddie and Olivia Jelin and William and Benjamin Shoesmith.
As a young man, Henry worked alongside his father at Kay's Market, a butcher shop located in the Six Corners area of Chicago. Henry served in the Army during the Korean War and returned to marry his wife, Marie, and begin his career as a sales manager in the beverage industry, which saw him move from his hometown of Chicago to Seattle and back to the Midwest, finally settling in Champaign for the past 28 years. In his retirement, Henry returned to his roots by working as a butcher at Schnuck's on North Mattis in Champaign.
Henry was very devoted to his family and was involved in his grandchildren's lives. He was an involved parishioner at St. Matthew Parish in Champaign. He enjoyed his time living at his most recent residence, The Windsor of Savoy in Savoy.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 1, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The funeral Mass will be on Friday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Parish, Champaign, followed by burial in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, at 2:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made in Henry's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the National Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.