TUSCOLA — Henry Kocher of Tuscola passed away at 11:30 p.m. Thursday (July 25, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola. The Rev. Angel Sierra will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Pesotum. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne St., Tolono. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m.
Henry was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Dundas, the son of Joseph and Catherine Kocher. He was married to Josephine Volk on April 12, 1955, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Wendlin. Josephine and Henry had nine sons (all survive): Maurice (Janet) Kocher of St. Jacob, Myron (Kathleen) Kocher of Tuscola, Marvin (Arlene) Kocher of Springfield, Melbourn (Deanna) Kocher of Tolono, Phillip (Aimee) Kocher of Grass Lake, Mich., Vincent (Peggy) Kocher of Mahomet, Wilfred (Patty) Kocher of Sadorus, Gerald Kocher of Sadorus, Gerard (Angela) Kocher of Champaign. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Magdalene Zwilling and Anna Marie Debolt.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; one great-grandson, Thomas Henry Kocher; seven brothers, Robert Kocher, Lawrence Kocher, Raymond Kocher, Walter Kocher, Julius Kocher, Joseph Kocher and Norman Kocher; and three sisters, Geneva Zuber, Laura Rauch and Clara Kocher.
Mr. Kocher married Barbara Raney on April 28, 2007, at St. Patrick Church, Tolono. She proceeded him in death.
Mr. Kocher was drafted into the U.S. Army on Jan. 23, 1953, and was honorably discharged Dec. 31, 1954.
He worked several years at the U of I as a janitor and the next 33 at Illini FS, retiring in January 2000.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, Honor Guard, Eucharistic Minister, American Legion Post 580 and Forty Martyrs Church, Tuscola.
He loved to play all kinds of cards, work in the garden, bingo and country and blue grass music.
Memorials can be made to Pesotum Cemetery or OSF Hospital volunteers.