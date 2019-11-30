Westville — Henry Mackowiak, 96, of Westville was called home to his heavenly Father peacefully on Nov. 26, 2019, at home. Hank was born in Michigan City, Ind., to Walter and Julia Mackowiak.
Hank attended St. Stanislaus School, Elston High School, University of Alabama and Purdue. He served in WWII in the 109th infantry division of the U.S. Army and supplied the front lines in the Battle of the Bulge.
On May 29, 1954, he married Theresa Bachusz and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. In 1965, he relocated his family to Westville and began his 22-year career as an Industrial Engineer with Central Foundry in Tilton, retiring in 1987.
Hank had many interests and loved meeting and talking to people. He was the leader of his own band, The Polkateers, and was a skilled accordion player, learning and playing “by ear” with no written music. He was an avid golfer, maintained a large vegetable garden and loved to handicap horses and college football and basketball games.
Hank and Theresa enjoyed many winters in Arizona and annual fall trips to Keeneland horse racetrack in Lexington. Hank was a 70-plus-year member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Parish in Westville. Hank loved family events and was a great father to his children, Papa and Dzia-Dzia to his grandchildren.
Hank’s wife, Theresa, preceded him in death on July 20, 2017. He is survived by his brother, Ben Mackowiak, of Michigan City, Ind. He will be missed by his children, Diane Mackowiak of Catlin, Gail (Steve) Mills of Georgetown, Larry (Maggie) Mackowiak of South Bend, Ind., and Tom (Amy) Mackowiak of St. Louis, Mo.; his grandchildren, Alex (Jessie) Mills, Paul (Kyler), Kevin (Ashley), Matthew, Timothy, Peter, Grace (Steve) Hoerr, Mitch and Jane; and great-grandchildren, John and Samantha Mills. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family would like to thank all the loving caregivers that took care of Hank over the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 231 N. State St., Westville, with Father Sauppé officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday at the church prior to Mass. He will be laid to rest in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Westville.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St. Westville, IL 61883, assisted his family with arrangements.
The family requests that donations can be made to Maryknoll Fathers, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos through his Tribute Wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.