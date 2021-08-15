URBANA — Henry John Seiter Jr., 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (Aug. 10, 2021) at home in Urbana.
He was born Aug. 13, 1954, in Galveston, Texas, to Henry J. Seiter Sr. and Darlene Ruth (Bittick) Seiter. Henry graduated from Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe, Texas, and attended the University of Houston.
He received Jesus Christ as his savior and Lord in 1975 and became involved in a church in Houston, where he met his wife, Karen. They were married on Jan. 21, 1978. Together they had three sons. After moving to Lubbock, Texas, then San Clemente, Calif., and the Minneapolis area, they settled in Urbana.
Henry worked as a printer for almost 40 years. He had an avid interest in military history and enjoyed participating in Civil War re-enactments. He liked science fiction, visiting national parks, singing in the Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church choir and spending time with his grandchildren.
He loved admiring God's creation through astrophotography and enjoyed sharing his love for the stars with others. Now, heaven has one more bright star.
Henry was passionate about leaving a better world for his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Karen; three sons, Israel (Alicia Winiecki) of Lisle, Stephen (Sydney) of Friendswood, Texas, and Joshua of Champaign; four grandchildren, Bella Winiecki and Sienna, Christian and Cora Seiter; his father; and two brothers, Fred and Larry.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church, 1913 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign. The service will follow at 11.
Memorial donations may be made to Empty Tomb Inc., Restoration Urban Ministries or Salt and Light.