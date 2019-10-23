CHAMPAIGN — Henry (Hank) E. Wolfe Jr. passed away at 1 p.m. Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at 97 years young. He resided in Champaign.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana, with military rites performed by the Urbana American Legion Post 71 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. A visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the funeral home.
Henry was born in Binghamton, N.Y., on Aug. 17, 1922. He was the son of Henry E. Wolfe Sr. and Bess (Jones) Wolfe. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; two sisters, Corinne Gross and Chere Biddles; and a stepdaughter, Lesley Lohr.
He was blessed with three marriages, Jane (Slade) in 1946, Joan (Ormiston) in 1963 and Marion (Bigelow) in 2004. All have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Adrienne (Kirk) Wible of Middleton, Wis., Douglas (Lori) Wolfe of Denton, Texas, Gary Wolfe of Champaign and Catherine (Kevin) Scudder of Gifford; and grandchildren, Matthew Wolfe of Urbana and Shaelynn, Shaun and Shane Wolfe of Denton.
He is further survived by his stepchildren, Alan (Elizabeth) Bigelow, John (Arlene) Bigelow and Talman (Debra) Bigelow; stepgrandchildren, Hadley Ziewlonka and Tyler and Kristen Bigelow; a niece, Deann (Tom) Knight; and a very dear friend of many years, Beverly (West) Costello.
He had quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor. Coined “Wolferisms,” he always had a pun or joke available for everyone with no encouragement required! He had a great love for golf and enjoyed playing bridge with dear friends, locally and in Florida, where he spent many retirement winters. He loved watching Chicago Cubs baseball and was so delighted in his lifetime to see them win the World Series. He was a dedicated and passionate doctor to his patients and colleagues during his practice of many years at Carle Clinic.
Henry graduated from Binghamton, N.Y., Central High School. He graduated from Hamilton College. He received his medical degree from Albany Medical College in Albany, N.Y., in 1947. He served his internship at St. Albans Naval Hospital from 1947 to 1948. For the next two years, he served his residency in urology at St. Albans and New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center in New York City.
His training was interrupted by service in the Korean War in 1950. He was deployed to Korea on the naval ship USS Thomas Jefferson on April 30, 1950. He took part in the Inchon landing that year. After his return from Korea in 1954, he completed his residency in urology at the Oakland California Naval Hospital as chief of urology. He left naval service in 1956 with the rank of commander USN.
In 1956, he joined Carle Clinic, where he practiced urology and urology surgery with Dr. Robert Rowe. He was certified by the American Board of Urology in 1958. During his years with Carle Clinic, he served for a time as chief of urology as well as chief of staff for Carle Foundation Hospital. He was a member of the American Medical Association, American Urological Association and Illinois State Medical Society. He was a diplomat of the American College of Surgeons. He dedicated his work life to his patients and retired from practice in 1991.
He was a member of the Urbana Chamber of Commerce, serving as president in 1975. He was a member of the Urbana Lions Club, serving as president in 1965. He was a past member of the Urbana Golf and Country Club. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Urbana.
Memorials can be made to the Carle Center for Philanthropy, American Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.