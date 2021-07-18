NOVATO, Calif. — Herb Bogart was an ebullient personality. He delighted in amusing his friends and relatives with his wicked and often raucous sense of humor which his family and a few friends understood as a mechanism to mask his "realist" mode. He was a jazz buff, lover of bright clear water to swim in, a deep thinker, a gourmet food lover in tandem with travel.
A product of the Bronx, N.Y., he attended DeWitt Clinton High School, enrolled at NYU where he received his Ph.D. years later, taught American Literature at the universities of Illinois and California (Davis), finding his niche at Kalamazoo College (1965-93). He won two grants from K-College to Sierra Leone and England and two Fulbrights to join faculty in New Zealand and Australia.
Herb’s teaching skills embedded with his rich humor drew hundreds of students to his orbit. After retirement, he and wife Jan lived many years in Adelaide.
Born March 10, 1931, died March 15, 2021. Parents: George Boguslovsky, Anna Teplitsky; sister Marcia Page pre-deceased.
Survived and mourned by wife Jan; daughter Jennifer Bogart, mother of his two grandsons, Dresden and Jonathan (Jonny) Savastano; daughter Julianna Davis; and son Jacob (Jake) Bogart.
His love and spirit remain with us.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) at nami.org.