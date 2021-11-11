Herb Nevels Nov 11, 2021 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CATLIN — Herb Nevels, 91, of Catlin died at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10, 2021) at his home in Autumn Fields. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos