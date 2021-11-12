CATLIN — Herb Nevels, 91, lifelong resident of Catlin, passed away at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10, 2021) at home in Autumn Fields.
Herb was born Jan. 11, 1930, in Catlin, to Herbert and Ruth Jinkins Nevels. He married Shirley Straight on Dec. 4, 1954, in Washington, D.C. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Dr. Richard (Shannon) Nevels of Centerville, Ind.; two daughters, Kathy (Jim) Lawhorn of Covington, Ind., and Christy (Randy) Corrington of O’Fallon, Mo.; one sister, Ruth M. Engel of Chicago; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Herb served in the U.S. Navy. He had been a depot clerk for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad. He was a member of Catlin Church of Christ and had served several years as an elder. He and Shirley were members of the back to basics Sunday school class. He collected baseball cards and Cubs and Illini baseball caps. He was an avid golfer and especially enjoyed playing with his friends, Jerry Ross and Gene Martin.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Catlin Church of Christ, with Chris Lawler officiating. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Danville National Cemetery, Danville, with military honors. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the church. Masks will be required for entry into the church.
Memorials to Catlin Church of Christ for missions. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.