OAKWOOD — Herbert H. Black, 89, of Oakwood passed away peacefully at home at 5:05 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021).
He was born June 14, 1931, son of Fred and Allie Black.
Herbert is survived by his wife, Alice Black (Miller); son, Greg (Vickie) Black of Lake Placid, Fla.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by eight stepchildren, Teresa (Gary) Benassi of Bloomington, Ind., Donnie (Anita) Miller of Doniphan, Mo., Ralph (Robin) Miller of Worthington, Ind., Shirley (Rick) Griffith of Bedford, Ind., Karen Major of Bedford, Brenda (Harvey) Moore of Bradenton, Fla., Rebekah Hamilton of Bloomington, Ind., and Mary (Dean) Langley of Bloomington, Ind.; 20 stepgrandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Roseanna; a son, Mark; daughter, Sue; three sisters; one brother; and three grandchildren.
Herb loved God, his family, people, fishing, woodworking, gardening, working in his yard and the life God gave him. Herb worked 25 years at General Motors in Danville. He also served in the Korean War in North Korea from 1949-1952. He received a combat infantry badge, Army of Occupation Medal and Korean Service Medal.
There will be a celebration of life of Herbert Black at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 105 E. S. Main St., Oakwood, IL 61858, with his son-in-law, Gary Benassi, officiating. Burial will follow the service in Danville National Cemetery at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated if given to his wife, Alice Black.
