WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Herbert John Bluhm, 89, passed away suddenly at his home in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Herb was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Herbert was born on Dec. 13, 1931, in Ogden Township, the youngest child of Kathryn (Osterbur) Bluhm and Frederick Bluhm. After graduating from Ogden High School, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served in the Korean War. After leaving the service, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Illinois and a doctorate degree in organic chemistry from the University of Iowa.
Herb moved to Winston-Salem, where he obtained a position with the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco company. He served as a patent agent, dealing with patents and patent attorneys until retiring in 1988. While in Winston-Salem, he met and married his beloved wife, Nancy Swaringen Bluhm.
Herb loved tennis, taking in theater productions and spending time with his family and friends. His wry sense of humor will be missed by all.
He is survived by his sons, Brian (Cynthia) Bluhm and Kevin Bluhm of Tobaccoville, N.C.; grandchildren, Claire Bluhm and Gavin Bluhm of Los Alamos, N.M.; and sisters, Irene Buhr of Thomasboro and Helen Comnick of Minneapolis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; sisters, Emma Raup and Anna Franzen; and brothers, Ernest Bluhm and Alvin (Kelly) Bluhm.
A private family burial was held in North Carolina. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Donations to the Special Olympics or your charity of choice are encouraged.