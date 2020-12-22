BUCKLEY — Herbert Frederick Gronewold, 89, of Buckley passed away at 2:02 a.m. Monday (Dec. 21, 2020) at home.
Private funeral services with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating will be held. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Herbert was born April 7, 1931, the son of Ehme and Emilie Zabel Gronewold. He married Marion Ruth Brelje on July 7, 1951, at First Lutheran Church, Glencoe, Minn. She preceded him in death Oct. 21, 2013.
He is survived by his children, Pam (Stephen) Wiederkehr of Enid, Okla., Daniel (Marge) Gronewold of Loda, Carmen Gronewold of Minneapolis, Stephanie (David) Tobeck of West Lebanon, Ind., and Faye (Steven) Kesselmayer of Pekin; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Harold (Eileen) Gronewold of Lansing; and lifelong family friends, Steve (Pat) Madsen of Richland Center, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marion; and brother, Wilbur Gronewold.
Herb graduated from Buckley High School in 1949. He worked for Bear Brand Hosiery, Paxton, before becoming the groundskeeper for Kraft Foods, retiring in 1996 after 30 years.
He was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, and the church choir. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and socializing with friends. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or school, Buckley, or an organization of the donor's choice.