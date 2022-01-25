DANVILLE — Herbert “Herbie” Long, 78, passed away Thursday (Jan. 20, 2022) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
He was born on July 20, 1943, the son of Elmer and Clara (Cooksey) Long, in Hoopeston.
Herbie leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Sandra Long; children, Carol (Mark) Hannus and Shawn (Stephanie) Taylor; grandchildren, Christopher and Madison; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Gosser, Nancy Neal, Winnie Roach, Brenda Eastburn, Marsha Cropper, Ronald “Squeak” Long and Sherrie Leslie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Herbie was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Long.
Herbie loved animals, cars and sports. He was an avid Illini and Cubs fan and enjoyed going to car shows. He was very social and enjoyed making and spending time with friends as well as family. Herbie served in the U.S. Army and was a proud American. After serving his country, he took a job at General Motors, where he worked for 30 years. He later took a part-time job at American Chevrolet as a shuttle driver.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be John Neal and Steven Adsit. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Post 210 will be performing military rites. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Herbie’s name to any animal rescue of your choosing or Transitions Hospice. Please join Herbie’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.