MONTICELLO — Herbert E. Holden, 97, of Monticello died at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional Hospital.
The visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ingram Cemetery, Centerville.
He was born June 13, 1922, in Champaign, a son of Charles Edward and Harriet Elizabeth (Day) Holden. He graduated from Champaign High School in 1940. Herbert was drafted into the Army Air Corps in 1942. While stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., he married Betty Jane Fleming on March 20, 1943. They remained married for 73 years, until her death on July 22, 2016.
Herbert served as a military policeman in the Ninth Air Corps in England, France and Belgium, until his discharge in October 1945. He then went back to work at his mother-in-law’s grocery store (Brownie’s Market). In 1950, he started building homes in the Champaign area for contractor MJ Ennis. In 1968, he worked as a contractor building homes in Champaign and Piatt counties until he retired in 1988.
In 1950, Herb and his wife took up playing golf at the Lake of the Woods golf course in summers and in bowling leagues in winters at Arrowhead Lanes in Champaign.
In 1964, Herb and Betty Jane started collecting and restoring pre-World War II cars. In all, he restored four trophy-winning cars and other daily drivers. They went from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma looking for parts and having their cars judged.
Space requirements made necessary a new house and shop in rural White Heath in November 1974. While Herb and Betty Jane lived in Piatt County, they joined churches in Centerville and Monticello, becoming more involved in Christian life.
Herb was preceded in death by his father in 1962 and his mother in 1966; a sister, Stella; and a brother, Charles Jr.
Survivors include a sister, Vera Capan (age 100); two sons, Larry and William, both of Monticello; two granddaughters, Karla (Dennis) McMillen of Hanna City and Alicia Holden of Morton; two great-grandsons, Joshua and Sam McMillen; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews in and around Champaign and the surrounding states.
The family requests donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at owensfunerahomes.com.