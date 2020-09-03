GIBSON CITY — Herbert Alva Kersey, 93, of Gibson City, formerly of Fisher, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Heritage Health in Gibson City.
He was born Sept. 25, 1926, in Rossville, a son of Certis Ray and Ivy May Kersey. He married Nora White on Jan. 23, 1945, in Fisher. She preceded him in death in 2002.
He is survived by a son, Eric (Carol) Kersey of Fisher; and a grandson, Brett Kersey of Carbondale.
He was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.
Mr. Kersey graduated from Fisher High School in 1943. He then joined the U.S. Navy for two years. He later joined the U.S. Army and served another three years. The remainder of his military time was served in the National Guard. Upon his retirement in 1986, he amassed over 30 years of service. He then worked civil service at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, for 34 years.
He was a member of the River Valley Church, Fisher, and an avid Cubs fan.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, at River Valley Church. Burial of ashes in Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher, will immediately follow the service.
Memorials may be made to the River Valley Church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.