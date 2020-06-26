NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mr. Herbert C. McCoy Sr., age 91, of Nashville passed away on Wednesday (June 24, 2020).
He was born April 30, 1929, in Mount Vernon, Ill., the son of the late William R. and Claire Hoefling McCoy.
He was a member of Christ Church in Nashville. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1947-1950, was an ordained minister and used his gift with playing cards to witness and share Jesus Christ. He served as chaplain for the Metro Nashville Police from 1973-1986. He loved God, his family, fishing, cooking, playing cards, reading and playing chess.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his wife, Donna McCoy, and a daughter, Peggy McCoy. He is survived by a son, Herbert McCoy Jr. of Clarksville, Tenn.; two daughters, Kathy Booker (Bill) of Dickson, Tenn., and Diana McCoy of Nashville, Tenn.; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held for the family with Shane Hessey officiating. Private interment will be held at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, Tenn.
Todd County Funeral Home of Elkton, Ky., (270-265-5616, www.toddcountyfuneralhome.com)