ROYAL — Herbert J. Osterbur, 94, of Royal passed away at 8 a.m. Monday (Jan. 25, 2021) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Herb was born on Nov. 22, 1926, in Royal, the son of John and Catherine (Huls) Osterbur. He was baptised, confirmed and a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He married Betty Duitsman on Feb. 26, 1948. They were blessed with 73 years of marriage; she survives.
He is also survived by two sons, Mitch (Marsha) Osterbur and Stan (Suzanne) Osterbur; one daughter, Marsha (Charlie) Rubarts; one brother, Erwin (Elsie) Osterbur; and one sister-in-law, Gerry Osterbur.
He loved being a grandpa and great-grandpa to five grandchildren, Katie (Quinn) Huber, Jon (Taylor) Osterbur, Craig (Marisa) Osterbur, Lindsey (Dusty) Block and Michael (fiance Shelby) Osterbur; five great-grandchildren, Alex and Charlie Huber, Riley and Tanner Block and Hannah Osterbur; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Anna Busboom and Bertha Osterbur; three brothers, Henry Osterbur, Martin Osterbur and Robert Osterbur; and an infant daughter.
Herb graduated from Ogden High School. He farmed in the Royal-Flatville area all of his life in addition to owning Osterbur Construction. He was on the Flatville school board and was trustee for Stanton Township.
Herb enjoyed bowling; pitching horseshoes; playing euchre; going out for coffee with friends; country music shows, especially Marvin Lee; and was an usher for the Fighting Illini at State Farm Center for over 25 years.
He loved the game of baseball. He played EI baseball in his younger years and later coached the Royal Little League, Legion Ball, managed the Royal Giants for several years and in 1973 managed them to the tournament title. Above all, he loved the Cincinnati Reds and was thrilled when he got to meet Pete Rose.
A special thank-you to the caring nurses at Country Health. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.