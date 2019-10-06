TOLONO — Herbert “Jack” Jackson Williams Jr., 66, of Tolono passed away at 12:10 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) at his home, surrounded by family.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. Cremation rites will be accorded and graveside services will be held at Stearns Cemetery in Fithian at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct.11, 2019.
Jack was born in Champaign on April 16, 1953, to parents Herbert Sr. and Myrtle Louise (Keeler) Williams. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were two brothers.
Jack is survived by his children, Eric (Vickie) Williams of Urbana and Anita (Steve) Witt of Milton, Fla. His siblings, William Williams of Rantoul, Nina (Kenneth) Hall of Dixon Springs and Glenda (Richard) Hall of Mahomet; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his longtime friends, Sondra Harper and Dennis Loy, also survive him.
Jack graduated from Unity High School and earned his associate degree online. Although he was a jack-of-all-trades, he earned his living as a carpenter.
He was a member of Sadorus Methodist Church.
He enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He collected stuffed bears and liked flowers. Above all, he loved his family and friends and spending time with them.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.