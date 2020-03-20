Herbert Wright Mar 20, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Herbert Wright, 78, of Crown Point, Ind., formerly of Danville, died at 11 a.m. Thursday (March 19, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers