OGDEN — Herman J. Richardson, 76, of Ogden passed away Wednesday (May 12, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana.
Herman was born on May 1, 1945, in Champaign, to parents Herman and Ester (McLaughlin) Richardson.
Herman graduated from Urbana High School and went on to attend Danville Junior College studying floral arrangements. He married his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” Burkholder, in 1967 in Champaign. During his career, Herman worked at Kraft Foods with various responsibilities, including operating the forklift and organizing distributions. Herman loved to go bowling and golfing when he was able. He loved racing. If it had an engine and burned gas, he was interested.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ester Richardson; wife, Roberta (Burkholder) Richardson; sisters, Diane Greatsinger, Carole Richardson and Phyllis Longton; and brother, Jimmy Richardson.
He is survived by his children, Todd (Tracy) Richardson of Ogden and Becky (Angel) Romero of Bolingbrook; grandchildren, Shelby Richardson, Brittany (Matthew) Tomei, Holli Richardson, Ashley Frost and Daniel Romero; and great-grandchild, Hunter Frost-Soltau.
