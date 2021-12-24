DANVILLE — Hermann Kreidl Jr., 86, of Danville passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Born June 6, 1935, in Langenwang, Austria, to Hermann and Maria (nee Krumphals) Kreidl Sr. Loving husband of 60 years to Clara (nee Hasart) Kreidl; dear father of Alicia S. Harrington (John) and Victoria Kreidl-Frank (Markas); cherished grandfather of Andrew Harrington, Jeremy Harrington, Natasha Frank and Rhett Frank; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Upon coming to the United States as a young man, Hermann proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was an entrepreneur, and alongside his wife he was a founder of Henning Machine and Die Works.
Hermann was a longstanding member of Bismarck Lions Club. He volunteered for many organizations including Habitat for Humanity and various Christian missions. Hermann spent countless hours serving his local church, including time as an elder.
Hermann’s greatest love was his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to spoil them. Hermann embraced every opportunity to share his broad knowledge with his grandchildren.
He was a world traveler. In his spare time, he enjoyed caring for his home, woodworking and building things. Hermann always knew how to stay active and had a huge heart for helping others. Although he will be missed, his legacy will live on.
Hermann will be laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, with full military honors. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Bismarck Church of Christ, Bismarck.
Memorial donations may be made to Bismarck Lions Club.