CHAMPAIGN — Our beloved mom, Hieu Cao, 80, unexpectedly passed away Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) in Champaign.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Sunset Funeral Home, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Crematory service will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Sunset Funeral Home, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. No donation please. Xin mien phung dieu.
Here is her story. She was born in Vietnam. She was a pretty and simple lady when she was young. She met her husband on the day he was supposed to be engaged to someone else who had stood him up. She loved him at first sight, and she agreed to marry him. She moved to Saigon, Vietnam, with him since then. She had nine of us, one by one. She always devoted her life to her children and husband. She worked hard all her life to raise her children, particularly when her husband was taken to a re-educational camp for almost 10 years. She worked in a farm and caught fish for meals. Then her husband brought her to the United States in 1992. She brought all her children and grandkids here as her wish. She did her role well as a daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. She always loved us by cooking and feeding us well. She wanted to give her grandchildren money. She offered to share her clothes. She was always cold and wore so many layers of clothes in summer. She left behind a legacy. She should be proud.
Rest in peace in the Buddha land, Mom. We are proud to be your children. We all love you eternally.
She is survived by her husband, seven daughters, two sons, nine sons- and daughters-in-law, fifteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.