POTOMAC — Hilda Murrell, 99, of Potomac went to be with her Lord at 7:05 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home.
Hilda was born Sept. 4, 1921, in Watson, the daughter of William Carpenter and Nancy Leona (Westfall) Everett. She married Nathan Stanley Murrell on Dec. 30, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2010.
She is survived by four daughters, Nancy (Ralph) Johns of Spring Hill, Fla., Linda (Phil) Youngblood of Lebanon, Tenn., Edie Murrell of Nashville, Tenn., and Kathy Murrell of Potomac; five sons, Nathan (Dorcas) Murrell of Clifton, Mark (Becky) Murrell of Kearney, Mo., Samuel (Heide) Murrell of Custer Park, David Murrell of Savoy and Dan Murrell of Potomac; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and two sisters.
Hilda graduated from Champaign High School. She was a member of the Potomac Nazarene Church. Hilda enjoyed flowers and gardening.
A celebration of Hilda’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Potomac Nazarene Church, with Pastor Randy Holden officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the church. Memorials may be made to Potomac Nazarene Church.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Hilda’s life. Condolences may be offered on her everlasting memorial page at BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.