Hilda Kimble Pfiester, 104, of Farmer City, formerly of Mahomet, died Monday (June 24, 2019) at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
Funeral services will be at Lutheran Church of Mahomet on Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. Pastor Victor Baderschneider will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Hilda was born southeast of Vandalia, to John and Bertha (Wolff) Schmid, on June 16, 1915.
Hilda leaves behind a son, Holmes (Mary) Kimble of Farmer City; three grandchildren, Katie (Chad) Gilbert of Mahomet, Josh Kimble of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Mandy (Ben) Taylor of Mahomet; two stepgrandchildren, Justin (Annie) Walker of Rockford and Lindsay Kuhns of Mahomet; and six great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Marah Gilbert, Justin Kimble, Abigail and Ethan Taylor and Landon Kuhns.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Roland and Victor; one sister, Gertrude Speakman; and three husbands, Louie Nichols, Harry Kimble and Chester Pfiester.
Hilda had many work, social and church experiences that she held dear. Some of her hobbies were reading, gardening and sewing. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, visiting shut-ins, sewing items to be used for mission work and world relief causes and hosting Bible studies.
She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Lutheran Church of Mahomet.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of Mahomet or the American Red Cross.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.