GIFFORD — Hilda M. Schluter went to be with her Lord on Sunday (July 3, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford. Hilda was born on Aug. 31, 1925, in Compromise Township, the daughter of George and Anna (Hinrichs) Busboom. She married Arnold L. Schluter on March 7, 1948, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville.
Hilda was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, and she was active in the Champaign County Home Extension and Farm Bureau for many years. She worked at Eisner’s in Rantoul during the 1970s. Hilda was a loving farming partner with her husband.
She enjoyed attending Bible studies, reading, sewing, traveling and spending time with her family.
Surviving are three daughters, Anita (Larry) Schluter Wilson of Kankakee, JoAnne Barracks of Rantoul and Kathleen Krewson of Gifford; sister-in-law, Janet Busboom of Green Lake, Wis.; grandchildren, Ingrid (Justin) Brown of Bloomington, Clint (Sara) Krewson of Champaign, Kyler (Farmy) Barracks of Jacksonville, N.C., and Jessica Vickers of Philo; stepgrandchild, Natalee (Robert) Scivally of Kankakee; seven great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold (1994); son, Arthur (1974); brother, Oscar Busboom (2009); and son-in-law, Doyle Barracks (2013).
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford, with Pastor Scott Guhl officiating. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the church and on Saturday one hour before the funeral service, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.