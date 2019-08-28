PAWNEE — Homer Cecil Kaiser Jr., 69, of Pawnee died Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019) at home after a well-fought battle against stage 4 esophageal cancer.
Homer was born Nov. 9, 1949, in Mansfield, a son of Homer C. and Hilda E. Roe Kaiser Sr. He graduated from Mansfield High School and married Lucinda A. “Cindy” Williams on Nov. 12, 1971, in St. Joseph. Cindy preceded him in death Oct. 10, 2015.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joe and Jim Miller; and two sisters, Doris Roe and Eva Darlene Riggs.
Homer was a truck driver for over 50 years and loved his time on the road, where he logged millions of miles. The only thing Homer loved more than trucking was being “Grampy” to Brice and Elizabeth.
Homer is survived by one son, Daniel L. (wife Aimee) Kaiser of Pawnee; grandchildren, Brice and Elizabeth Kaiser of Pawnee; his extended family, Sandi Hill, Allison and Jon Stewart and special girls, Paislie and Skyelie Stewart, Alana and Josh Ward and Claire, Caden and Canon Ward, all of Pawnee; one sister, Betty Houser of Pana; and brother-in-law, Randy (wife Patty) Williams of Pawnee. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Memorial Home Hospice for their care and dedication in Homer’s last days. Cremation rites were accorded, and a private family service was held.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorials to the Pawnee Fire and EMS Memorial Fund, 711 Eighth St., Pawnee, IL 62558.
Curry Funeral Home, Pawnee, is serving the family of Homer C. Kaiser Jr. Online condolences may be expressed at curryfh.com.