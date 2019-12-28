CHAMPAIGN — Homer E. Kelnhofer, 88, of Champaign, formerly of Milford, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019).
He was born Jan. 15, 1931, in Beecher, to Adolph M. and Anna W. Kelnhofer.
He married Elizabeth F. Robertson on May 2, 1954, in Hoopeston. She preceded him in death April 21, 1999.
Mr. Kelnhofer worked at American Can in Hoopeston for 43 years. He retired in January 1993. Homer was a Korean War veteran and served with the U.S. Army.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching football and long drives in the country. When raising his family, he enjoyed long camping trips and meeting new people along the way.
Surviving is his daughter, Brenda (Doug) Shireman; sons, Greg (Brenda) Kelnhofer and Jim (Teresa) Kelnhofer; nine grandchildren, Melia, Scott, Jamie, Lisa, Doug, Ben, Erika, Kelly and Stratten; and nine great-grandchildren.
His parents, nine brothers and three sisters preceded him in death, along with his grandson, Bradley James.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is handling arrangements.
Memorials can be made in his name to the American Alzheimer’s Association. Please join Homer’s family in sharing photos and memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.