RANTOUL — Homer J. Green, 46, of Rantoul died at 7:08 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Homer was born July 16, 1976, in Hammond, Ind., a son of Ulysses and Ellen Green. He married Pamela Nerone on Aug. 24, 2002, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Markus of Champaign and Tyler, Tate, Samuel and Haylee Green, all of Rantoul; brother, Wylie Green of Hammond, and sister, Lenore Green of Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ulysses Green Jr.
Homer graduated from Central High School and worked in building services at the University of Illinois.
He liked to work outdoors and was great on the barbeque. He was always willing to help others and enjoyed spending time with his kids.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Red Cross. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.