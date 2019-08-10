DANVILLE — Homer Sanders, 79, of Danville died at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Pastor Allen Dixon will officiate. Burial will be in Sanhill Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, 102 Indiana St., Danville, with the family present from 4 to 6 p.m. Visitation will also be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at New Life Church of Faith. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements.