URBANA — Hong Li, 60, of Urbana passed away at home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Hong earned her doctorate degree from Washington University in St. Louis. She joined the University of Illinois School of Social Work as a faculty member in 1999, where she studied family caregiving for older adults. She loved to play tennis and travel the world with her family. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, wife, teacher and friend who was loved by many.
She is survived by her mother and father, her sister, Wei, her husband, Jun, and her daughter, Lindsay.
Private services for Hong were held.
Donations for a park bench and plaque in honor of Hong and for master's of social work student support can be sent to the School of Social Work, 1010 W. Nevada St., Urbana, IL 61801. Please make checks payable to the University of Illinois Foundation and include a note that the donation is in memory of Hong Li. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.