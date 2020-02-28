BEMENT — Howard A. Alexander, 88, of Bement passed away at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital, Charleston.
Howard was born Oct. 7, 1931, in DeLand, the son of Harry and Ruth (Wittig) Alexander. He married Doris Ellen Williams on July 20, 1978, in Cisco. She passed away Nov. 11, 1994.
Howard is survived by his son, Todd Alexander (Crystal) of Monticello; grandchildren Tara, Ty, Ethan, Jack and Jill; and sister, Ruth Annabel Golden of Forrest.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Jack Conner; and sisters, Marilyn Sue Buhrmann and Helen Koss.
Howard was a retired truck driver and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, motorcycle riding and dancing.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Monticello Township Cemetery, with military rites.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
