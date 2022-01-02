CHAMPAIGN — Howard “Corky” Carr died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Champaign at the age of 85.
Howard is survived by his children, Tim (Robin) Carr of Rogers, Ark., Mindy Reiter-Brunner (Bill) of Urbana and Todd (Maureen) Carr of Chicago; a brother, Wally Carr of Plainfield, Ind.; a sister, Pam Bode of Waterloo; four grandkids, Cassie Carr, Taylor Reiter, Joseph Reiter and David Carr; and several close extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Albertha “Terri” Carr; a son, Michael; his parents, Thomas and Dorothy Carr; two sisters, Shirley Schlemmer and Jackie Sawchik; and two brothers, Hal Lee Carr and Lou Carr.
Howard was born Dec. 29, 1935, in Valmeyer and shortly thereafter his family moved to Waterloo. It was there where Howard met his future wife, Terri, at Gibault Catholic High School. Howard joined the United States Air Force after graduating high school and was stationed in Washington state working in communications. Howard and Terri were married on April 7, 1956. After Howard completed his service in the Air Force, he and Terri moved to the Champaign area, ultimately establishing their family home on Park Lane, where they lived for 45 years raising their three children.
After leaving the Air Force and returning to Champaign, Howard attended Illinois Commercial College, where he earned his degree in accounting. Howard then went on to work for Champaign County Bank and Trust, where he became a vice president. Realizing that banking wasn’t his passion, Howard left the bank and started a home-remodeling business on his own. Some years later, Howard and Terri would combine their talents and open Terri’s Interior Design, focusing on full-service interior design and home remodeling until they retired in 2014. Together, they participated in several Champaign Builder Showcase of Homes, where they took home a number of awards.
In his time away from work, Howard was never one to sit still. Inevitably, you would find him working on one of his several home-remodeling projects, tending to his landscaping, cooking in the outdoor kitchen, enjoying a round of golf, traveling on yearly trips with his siblings and their spouses, taking in the symphony at Krannert Center and of course spending time with his family and grandkids whom he adored. Somehow, he also found time to volunteer at Provena Hospital and Habitat for Humanity.
Howard will always be remembered for having a kind heart, infectious smile and ability to do anything he put his mind to.
Howard was a devoted member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign for over 55 years.
A funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Visitation will precede the funeral from 9: to 9:30 a.m. CST at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation on Howard’s behalf be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
The family would like to give a special thanks to Transitions Hospice and the countless friends who helped Howard and his family over the last several years.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.