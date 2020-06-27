Howard Cole Jun 27, 2020 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVOY — Howard Cole, 86, of Savoy died at 10:32 p.m. Friday (June 26, 2020) at the Windsor of Savoy. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers