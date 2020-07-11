SAVOY — Howard Cole passed away at home on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by family after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 58 years, Elizabeth (nee Schwacke) Cole, in 2019.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kristen (Gary) Nordlund of Plano, Texas, and Sonja (Linas) Orentas of Vernon Hills, as well as his brother, Richard Cole (Judy) of Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Most dear to his heart are the four grandchildren who survive him: James (Alyssa Shipp) Nordlund, Stephanie Nordlund, Kyle Orentas and Erin Orentas.
Howard was born in Oak Park on May 9, 1934, to Carl and Charlotte (nee Skinner) Cole. He spent the bulk of his youth and adolescence in the Chicago area.
After graduating at the top of his class from Chicago’s Austin High School in 1952, he went on to earn a degree in English literature from Wheaton College in 1956. From Wheaton, he went on to Yale University, where he eventually earned his Ph.D. in English literature in 1962, the completion of which was temporarily halted when he was drafted into the U.S. Army.
As a draftee who was at the time single, Howard volunteered for overseas duty and was delighted when he was slated to be stationed in Germany until, only weeks later, he met the love of his life on a blind date at her senior college dance. The two would spend the next 18 months exchanging letters and getting to know one another through their correspondence.
It was only a few months after he returned to the U.S. that they became engaged. The two married on July 8, 1961, in Teaneck, N.J. They made their first home in New Haven, Conn., while he finished his dissertation before accepting a teaching position at the University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign) in the fall of 1962.
During his tenure of 40-plus years, Professor Cole taught Renaissance literature, primarily Shakespeare. He also published two books: “A Quest of Inquirie: Some Contexts of Tudor Literature” (1973) and “The All’s Well Story from Boccaccio to Shakespeare” (1981).
Additionally, he authored articles on "Measure for Measure," "As You Like It" and "Two Gentlemen of Verona" and served as a reviewer of books covering Shakespeare, Spenser, Milton and Hooker. Throughout his career, he spoke of how fortunate he was to have a job he loved; being in the classroom was truly his passion.
Singing was also a lifelong joy, and he had a beautiful tenor which he contributed to the men’s glee clubs at both Wheaton and Yale. Howard also sang in church choirs, first at Grace Lutheran Church in Champaign and later at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where he and his wife were members for 45 years.
Another joint passion was gardening, and while his wife (whom he affectionately called “Bunny”) maintained many beautiful perennial beds, Howard was an ambitious vegetable gardener who often shared his bounty with neighbors. The two continued gardening until 2017 when they sold their home and moved to The Windsor of Savoy.
At Windsor, Howard was able to continue sharing his love of Shakespeare through a weekly discussion group. This brought him great joy, as did the special friends he made there along the way, particularly after his wife’s death.
Howard will be remembered for his searing wit, his playful antics and his appreciation for living simply but fully, but he will be forever missed as the devotedly loving husband, father and grandfather he was.
Services for Howard and Elizabeth will be held at a future date in Paramus, N.J., where the two will have their remains laid to rest at a family cemetery. Online remembrances can be made through Morgan Memorial Home at www.morganmemorialhome.com.