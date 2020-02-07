HOOPESTON — Howard Eugene Johnson, 80, of Hoopeston passed away at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020) at his home.
He was born Aug. 5, 1939, in Hoopeston, the son of Harold and Mildred (Dukes) Johnson. He married Myrna McNeely on Dec. 20, 1958, in Hoopeston. She survives in Hoopeston.
He is also survived by two sons, Greg (Kimberly) Johnson of Danville and Danny (Sarah) Johnson of Birmingham, Mich.; daughter-in-law, Ava Johnson of Wellington; sister, Connie (George) Kult of Hoopeston; brother, Roy Johnson of Indianapolis, Ind.; sister-in-law, Judy Johnson of West Lafayette, Ind.; grandchildren, Tyler (Jessica), Stewart, Trace (Sarah), Madison, Allison, Reagan and Andrew; one stepgrandson, Clayton (Destiny) Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; one son, Tony Johnson; infant sister, Ellen; sister, Joyce Denison; and one brother, Harold “Butch” Johnson.
Howard worked at FMC in Hoopeston as a machinist until his retirement. He was a Cornjerker and Fighting Illini fan. Most of all, Howard loved spending time with his family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Brent Zastrow officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made in Howard’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Howard’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
