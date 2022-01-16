URBANA — Howard Franklin Griffy, 88, of Urbana passed away Wednesday (Jan. 12, 2022) at home.
He was born Oct. 12, 1933, in Clay County, the youngest of five children. He was the son of Cleamon and Helen (Wilson) Griffy. He married Sharon Castor in 2002, and she survives.
He is also survived by four grandchildren, Beverly Linder (Brent) of Louisville, Amanda Mock (Josh) of Kinmundy, Andrew Griffy (Sara Mercer) of Iola and Michael Griffy (Mary Moore) of Effingham; three stepchildren, Kelly Burmeister (Charles) of Peoria, Shari Stewart (Kenny) of Attica, Ind., and Robbie Johnson of Attica; and a daughter-in-law, Lina K. Griffy of Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Beverly; a son, Tom; three brothers; and one sister.
Howard graduated from North Clay High School in 1950. He became a Christian at an early age and was a longtime member of Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Urbana. He was a steam distribution operator at the University of Illinois for 31 years, retiring in 1991.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Pastor Rich Gregory will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in Orchard Hill Cemetery, Louisville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, 600 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.