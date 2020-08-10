URBANA — Howard A. Halberstadt, 86, of Urbana passed away at 4:10 p.m. Friday, (Aug. 7, 2020) at home after a five-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Howard was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Urbana, the son of Ralph C. Halberstadt, Sr. and Ullman (Hinners) Halberstadt.
He is survived by his son, Alan (Vicki) Halberstadt of Champaign; and daughter, Susan Allen of Urbana; grandchildren, Rachel Wilson of Champaign, Christopher (Cassie) Allen of Paxton, Luke (Vanessa) Allen of Urbana, and Sarah (Andrew) Burger of Iowa; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Douglas (Urbana), Ralph C. Halberstadt Jr. (Urbana); Gary Halberstadt (Florida); and sister Delores Petri (Indiana).
Howard entered the Diversified Occupation Program while he was a senior at Urbana High School, and trained under the direction of Robert Floyd, at Floyd Electric Shop in Champaign. From there Mr. Floyd and Howard joined a partnership in Laundry Rentals. Howard then purchased The Coin Wash in Urbana and worked there until retirement. Throughout his life he was known as the "fix anything man" by those he knew. He enjoyed working on vehicles, machinery, and electrical equipment (which was a trick because he was color blind). He was a diehard St. Louis Cardinal fan. Most Friday afternoons our dad, his close childhood friends Dick Wyninger, Erritt Booe, Bill Becker and Maurice Sullivan would meet at Bunny's, and before they left there, they would leave with knowing something new about Howard. Most weekends you could always count on Howard and Bill Becker (his best friend of 81 years) to get together and do crossword puzzles. He will be truly missed.
Due to Howard's wishes, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
We would like to thank the Carle Hospice Staff and Chaplain Deborah Slack for their loving care in his last weeks.
Memorial contributions can be made in Howard's name to IPF Foundation.