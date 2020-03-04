RANTOUL — Howard Lee McKellip, 85, of Rantoul passed away on Sunday (March 1, 2020) at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev Paula Wallace will officiate. Burial will follow at Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro.
A service of Masonic rites will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday with the visitation following from 10 to 11, also at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Howard was born April 9, 1934, in Kewanee, a son of Clair and Marjorie (Butler) McKellip. He married Catherine Gunn on Nov. 5, 1955, in Edinburgh, Scotland. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2016, after 61 years of marriage.
He is survived by two daughters, Debbie (John Christians) Farmer of Gifford and Diane McKellip of Royal; three grandchildren, Bradley (Patti Herges) Barr of Gifford, Kameron (Angelique Bituin) Farmer of St. Joseph and Alexandra (Austin Maul) McKellip of Royal; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Kamryn Farmer.
Also surviving are a niece, Debby Meier of Rock Island, and his beloved companion, a dachshund Chili.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and a grandson, Kristoffer Barr.
He was a 1952 graduate of Rock Island High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years, retiring as chief master sergeant with numerous awards, medals and achievements. He then worked Civil Service as an instructor in Texas for more than 20 years.
Howard was a sports enthusiast and a Cubs fan. He was a registered official in both softball and baseball. He enjoyed camping and woodworking as well as golf and bowling. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and watching their various sporting events.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.