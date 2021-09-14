GIBSON CITY — Howard D. Nettleton, 97, peacefully passed away at 1:45 a.m. Monday (Sept. 13, 2021) at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial with military rites will take place in Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson Area Hospital or the Gibson City United Methodist Church.
Howard was born July 4, 1924, in Nicollet, Minn., a son of Clarence and Elizabeth Clark Nettleton. He married Mary Jo Hillard on March 8, 1952, in Towanda. She passed away on June 13, 2020. They had been married 68 years.
Surviving are three sons, Gary (Michele) Nettleton of Saybrook, John (Valarie) Nettleton of Lincoln, Ala., and Randy (Julie) Nettleton of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Benny Nettleton; brother, Lawrence; and two sisters, Maxine Behrens and Elva Flesher.
Howard graduated from Towanda High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1945 to 1947. Howard lived and farmed in rural Saybrook for 47 years. He and Jo moved to Gibson City in 1999. He was a member of the Gibson Area Hospital Board of Directors for 12 years and a member of the John Deere two-cylinder club for many years and enjoyed restoring many two-cylinder John Deere tractors.
Onlince condolences can be shared at rosenbaumfh.com.