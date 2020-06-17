CLINTON — Howard Paul Werts, 90, of Clinton passed away at 10:45 a.m. Saturday (June 13, 2020) at Manor Court, Clinton.
A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview, with Pastor Darrell Howard officiating. Military rites will be accorded. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to Little Galilee Christian Camp, The Write Stuff For Kids, or the Vault. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Paul was born on May 6, 1930, in Champaign, a son of Jesse Howard and Lois Simer Werts.
He is survived by his children, Tere (Mike) Tedrick of Clinton, John Howard (Kay Ann) Werts of Clinton and Erik (Mendy) Zeigler of Clinton; seven grandchildren, Tracey, Carrie, Beth, Howard Marc, Jessica, Luke and Kyle; 13 great-grandchildren, Coltan, Maggie, Briauna, Aidyn, Addison, Amerie, Abby, Haylee, Bentley, Joy, Jessie Howard, Jack Howard and Norah Jo; great-great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ava and Myles; and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rick Zeigler; brother, Fred D.; and sister, Marilyn.
Paul lived on the family farm southeast of Urbana near Deers Station until he moved to Clinton. He excelled in wrestling and football in high school and graduated from Urbana High School in 1948. He was a lifelong farmer for over 50 years.
Paul was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Clinton; DeWitt County Farm Bureau; DeWitt Masonic Lodge 84; Elks Club, Clinton; Exchange Club, Clinton; American Ag Movement; and Illinois Corn Growers Association. He served on the Soil Conservation Board for several years. Paul also had been a JFL coach and he loved to dance.
"The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Court and all of his angels who loved and cared for Paul."