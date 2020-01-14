CHAMPAIGN — Howard Schweighart, 91, of Champaign passed away early Sunday morning (Jan. 12, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Aug. 29, 1928, to Louis and Janetta Schweighart in Pesotum. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Beverly.
He is also survived by four of his children, Tim (Jackie) Schweighart, Alan (Sandra) Schweighart, Cindee (Steve) Alexander and Susie Carroll (Scott Davis); 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gaylord; and son, Greg.
Howard served two years in the Army, stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. After being discharged, he resumed his career with Illini Electric Cooperative which he had begun in 1945. He retired as the manager of operations from Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative in 1997. He served on many statewide boards and associations. He thoroughly enjoyed working at the co-op, even through the many ice and snow storms.
Howard was a very dedicated member of the Champaign-Urbana Optimist Club for over 50 years. His involvement included countless hours at the Christmas tree lot, manning the gate at the Champaign County Fair, and helping children at the Optimist fishing derby, where he passed on his love of fishing to future generations.
Howard was an avid gardener who took pride in being a Master Gardener. He enjoyed entering his prize produce annually in the Champaign County Fair and brought home numerous blue ribbons. His passions included playing cards with his family and friends, hunting and golfing. His true love was fishing and trying to catch the big one that always seemed to get away.
He was an active member of St. Matthew’s parish for over 60 years and took pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, and could be counted on to be sitting in the stands cheering them on, whatever the activity.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. prior to visitation. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church at 1303 Lincolnshire Drive in Champaign. Monsignor Stanley Deptula will be officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pesotum.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign-Urbana Optimist Club.
Online condolences can be shared with his family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.