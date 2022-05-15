PENSACOLA, Fla. — Howard “Bud” Spracklen, 90, of Pensacola, Fla., formerly of Champaign, passed away Monday morning (May 9, 2022).
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Faith Chapel (South), Pensacola. Burial will be in Barrancas National Cemetery.
Mr. Spracklen was born June 27, 1931, in Champaign, son of Walter and Marjorie (Wiley) Spracklen. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1949. He spent a short time in the National Guard and the Army, then studied at DeVry in Chicago. Howard married Millie Bailey on March 12, 1955.
He is survived by three children, Karen Spracklen of Pensacola, Sandy (Steve) Bazis of Pensacola and David Spracklen of Silver Spring, Md.; a brother, Ralph of The Villages, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Aaron and Emily Bazis of Pensacola.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and a brother, Walter.
