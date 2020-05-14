URBANA — Howard Alan Yearsley, 68, of Urbana passed away Tuesday (May 12, 2020).
Howard was born on Feb. 22, 1952, in Urbana, to Emmett and Jeanne (Phillips) Yearsley, who preceded him in death. He graduated in 1970 from Urbana High School. He married Linda (Manzke) Yearsley (1980-2006), and together they raised two children.
He is survived by his children, Jessie (Nathaniel) Tate of Tolono and Emmett Yearsley of Urbana; a brother, John (Cheryl) Yearsley of Champaign; two sisters, Mary (Robert) Lakey of Champaign and Dr. Martha Yearsley (John Schmidt) of Jasper, Ind.; two nieces, S. Jennifer (Doug) Bennett of Columbus, Ohio, and J. Nicole (Brian) Mercer of Champaign; and nephew, Jason Lakey of Urbana.
Howard lived on the family farm his entire life. In addition to farming, he loved his children, stock car racing, drag racing, comedy, music and movies. Many nights, the house was filled with rock 'n’ roll, good stories and laughter. He had quick wit, the ability to tell a great story and could make anyone laugh.
He enjoyed the simple things and had the ability to see complex situations and make them simple. He cared about people, especially his lifelong best friend, Ed Molck.
Private graveside services will be held at Yearsley Cemetery, Urbana. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be made to his children. We were blessed with his presence and are saddened by his loss.
