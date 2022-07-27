RANTOUL — Hubert Kirschbaum, 85, of Rantoul passed away Saturday morning (July 23, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Dec. 10, 1936, in Cologne, Germany, a son of Hubert and Maria (Weber) Kirschbaum. He married Rose Mettauer on Nov. 20, 1956, in Urbana. She preceded him in death on Oct. 30, 2017.
Hubert came to America with his family when he was 18. He had thought of returning to Germany but met Rose and knew he had to spend his life with her. He worked at Rogers Chevrolet in Rantoul as a GM-certified master technician for 30 years. He also worked on Chanute Air Force Base on vehicles and heavy equipment. He worked in central maintenance for the Village of Rantoul until he retired.
He loved building and flying RC airplanes. For a time, he was involved in building and racing go-carts, winning first at many races. He loved machinist work on the lathe, and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix or make!
Funeral services will be at 10:30 Friday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev. Albert Bennett will officiate. He will be buried beside his wife in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul, immediately following the funeral. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 Thursday evening at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.