MILFORD — Hubert D. Neal, 102, of Milford passed away Monday (March 28, 2022) in Danville.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1919, in Sunnybrook, Ky., a son of James and Chlous (Bertram) Denton. Hubert married Margie I. Alberson in Sandclift, Ky., on Jan. 2, 1941, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 4, 2001.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry Neal of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Joe (Lisa) Neal of Kalamazoo, Mich.; two daughters, Shirley Neal of Watseka and Virginia Hallock of Milford; two half brothers, David Neal of Monticello, Ky., and James Neal of Louisville, Ky.; and one half sister, Justine Bertram of Monticello, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Don Hallock; and 10 brothers and sisters.
Hubert served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the African theater. He was a member of the American Disabled Veterans and worked for Transit Company in Louisville. He was a Walmart greeter for many years in Watseka.
Funeral services will be on Friday, April 1, at Knapp Funeral Home, Milford, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Killion officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral Home. Burial will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Watseka American Legion.
Memorials may be made to Milford Nazarene Church. Please share a memory of Hubert at knappfuneralhomes.com.