URBANA — Professor Chandler earned his undergraduate degree from Oberlin College and a Master of Divinity from Bangor Theological Seminary. He then received his Ph.D. in philosophy from Cornell University. He started his teaching career in 1962 at the University of Illinois, where he continued teaching classes well into his retirement years as a professor emeritus. He taught classes in metaphysics, ethics, the philosophy of religion, and philosophy in literature. He authored one book, Platonistic and Disenchanting Theories of Ethics, (Peter Lang Publishing, 2007) and dozens of published papers on philosophy, including topics such as “Divine intervention and the origin of life,” “Hedonism”, and “The Problem of Good.”
Chandler was born on Jan. 17, 1930, in England, to Rev. Edgar H.S. Chandler and Ruth Doggett Chandler. The family later lived in Boston, Connecticut, New Jersey and Geneva, Switzerland. He was married to Yoline Wou, of Geneva, in 1953, at the family home in Raymond, N.H. Together they lived in Oberlin, Bangor, Ithaca and Champaign-Urbana. They had two children, Michael L. Chandler and Leslie R. Chandler (now Brodie).
When he wasn’t working, Chandler was a skillful artist who enjoyed sketching people and nature with paper and pencil. He also enjoyed photography, music and long walks, especially in quiet natural surroundings. He was well known for walking the 2-3 miles to campus every day even through the harshest of Illinois winters.
Chandler was predeceased by both parents; by his son, Michael; by his sister, Connie Chandler-Ward; and his brother Christopher N. Chandler. He is survived by sister Marjorie Chandler; brother David L. Chandler, his daughter Leslie; her husband Angus; and his two grandchildren, Elise and Owen.
A small family memorial will take place at a yet to be determined date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire.