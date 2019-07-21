DECATUR — Hugh James Conerty Jr., 85, of Decatur passed away Thursday (July 18, 2019) at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.
Hugh was born Aug. 14, 1933, in Urbana, the son of, Hugh James and Mary Helen (Henry) Conerty Sr. He married Judy Kibler on Aug. 11, 1956, in Urbana.
Hugh was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After his military service, he pursued a lifelong career in the insurance industry, last serving as a commercial underwriter for Kemper Insurance.
Hugh was a member of Saints James and Patrick Parish. He was a member of the Civil War Round Table and enjoyed coaching youth baseball teams and served as treasurer for Decatur Pride softball team. He enjoyed sporting events and was an avid Cardinals, Bears and Illini fan.
Surviving are his spouse, Judy; children, Terri Joslin (Terrell) of Girard, Dr. Debra Bergman Rouch (Dr. Dale Rouch) of Carmel, Ind., Keith James Conerty of Palm Harbor, Fla., Lisa Wallace of Long Creek Township, Susan Taylor of Decatur and Brian Conerty of Decatur; siblings, John Conerty (Joanne) of Champaign and Cleta Conerty of Champaign; grandchildren, Tara Asheg, Joshua Joslin, Tyler Joslin, Rachel Yanson, Evan Bergman, Marissa, Samuel and Alexis Wallace, Jennifer and Justin Taylor, Dylan and Rainee Conerty; and 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Hugh was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.
Memorials: St. Jude’s Hospital or Saints James and Patrick Parish.
Hugh’s family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. William Franklin, Dr. Desi Dennis and the ICU Staff of Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Condolences may be left to Hugh’s family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.