CHAMPAIGN — Hugh Richard Williams passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the age of 67.
Hugh received a bachelor’s in 1997 from Illinois State University, cum laude, a master’s in 1999 from Illinois State University and a J.D. from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2002. Hugh was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 2003 and practiced law in Southern Illinois until his passing.
Hugh was an avid coin collector, Diamond Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League and published author. Voted “most likely to be mistaken for the defendant” by his law school class, Hugh was a tenacious advocate in the courtroom and trusted counselor to many.
Survived and missed by countless friends, Hugh will be remembered for his love of sports and politics and his kind and generous heart.
Hugh will be interred at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, his service will be private.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with his arrangements.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos or record a personal video message to be sent to the family.