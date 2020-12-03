CHAMPAIGN — Hulin "Mac" McKinney, 94, of Champaign passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, after a short illiness.
He was born Nov. 18, 1926, to Isaac and Lula McKinney, in Winchester, Tenn.
Mr. McKinney was a WWII Navy veteran, who served proudly on the USS Salt Lake City, and a longtime resident of Champaign. He was married to his wife, Jean E. McKinney (nee King), for nearly 60 years, who passed away in 2006.
He leaves behind their three children, Lora (Ross) Fenmore of Palmdale, Calif., Patricia (Mark) McKenzie and William (Deb) McKinney, both of Champaign. Also left behind are three grandsons, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Due to the current pandemic, no funeral services will be held at this time. Hulin will be laid to rest next to his wife in Mount Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont. A graveside memorial service may be held at a future date.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest.